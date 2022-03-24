UPDATE: Man police say started Richland Co. jail on fire deemed unfit to stand trial

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A North Dakota man accused of starting the Richland County Jail on fire before prompting an hours-long stand-off with law enforcement earlier this year has now been deemed unfit to stand trial.

24-year-old Adam Prochnow was ordered to undergo a psychiatric or psychological evaluation shortly after his arrest. Court documents requesting the evaluation stated Prochnow “has a history of mental health concerns,” and, according to a special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Prochnow recently made comments about hearing voices that “tell him to do bad things.” The documents also reference an incident from 2021 where Prochnow made comments about committing “suicide by cop.”

Prochnow is charged with arson in connection to a March 1 fire at the jail in Wahpeton. Prochnow entered the jail with a backpack, took something out, threw it on the floor and ran away. No one was injured during the incident.

Two days later, police were attempting to execute a search warrant for his property in Fairmount when they say he lit his garage on fire and started putting threatening posts on Facebook. A video shared with Valley News Live that day showed a man talking about how he burned down his garage with his car inside of it because if ‘he can’t have it nobody can.’ He went on to say he loves his family, pets and country but he hates the government and the police.

After the several hour stand-off, negotiators were able to get a phone into Prochnow through a robot. After many attempts, Prochnow finally answered and surrendered, deputies said. Weapons and possibly other explosives were found inside the home, law enforcement stated.

Prochnow was slapped with federal charges from the incident on March 22.

A federal jury trial was scheduled to begin on Nov. 1, but has since been canceled as Prochnow has been ordered to undergo ‘competency restoration’ after a psychologist found he was suffering from a mental illness that doesn’t allow him to understand the nature and consequences of court proceedings or assist in his own defense. If Prochnow’s competency can’t be restored, court documents state a dangerous assessment hearing will be held to determine if he needs to be sent to a mental health facility for treatment.

