City of Fargo looking for input on shared-use path in north Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Fargo is looking for input from the public related to a proposed path in north Fargo that would connect Bison Village to the metro area path system.

The idea is to build an off-road, shared-use path that will be ten feet wide. It would start at 32nd Avenue North and end at the intersection of 36th/37th Avenue at 10th Street North. City officials say the path will run through North Broadway Park in Fargo, allowing for easier access to park facilities. It will accommodate different types of commuting including, walking, jogging, and biking.

The project will require soil excavation and backfilling along the path. Grading will be needed to tie the edge of the path to existing ground, and some trees would need to be removed.

Funding for the project would come from a combination of federal and local money. The estimated cost of the project is $453,000. The city says $137,251 would come from federal funding through the Transportation Alternative Program (TAP), the Fargo Park District would pay for $80,000 and the remaining funding has yet to be determined.

The project is tentatively scheduled to be built sometime between the Spring and Fall of 2024.

If you’d like to submit comments or input about the project, they must be postmarked or emailed by April 8, 2022 to Eric Hodgson, 225 4th St. N., Fargo ND, 58102 or EHodgson@FargoND.gov. You are asked to include “Public Input” in the subject heading.

You can watch a video of the project overview HERE.

