Truck falls through Star Lake over the weekend

By Bree Bolin
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:18 AM CDT
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Spring is finally here and that means it’s almost lake season.

With the warmer weather here, the ice on the lakes is starting to melt, making it easier to fall through.

Tri-State Driving had to pull a pickup out of the southeast side of Star Lake Saturday, March 19th.

Crews were able to get the pickup out of the water and no one was hurt.

