Structure fire near Fertile, MN

GARFIELD TOWNSHIP, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Just after 5pm Tuesday, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Fertile Fire Department were dispatched to a structure fire at 44454 120th Ave SE in Garfield township.

They say the fire was extinguished before they got there, adding that it started in the ceiling of a shop near a wood burning stove. The damage to the shop was minimal.

County EMS also responded to the scene to assist. Officials say no further information will be released at this time.

