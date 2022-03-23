Advertisement

Structure fire near Fertile, MN

By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Mar. 22, 2022
GARFIELD TOWNSHIP, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Just after 5pm Tuesday, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Fertile Fire Department were dispatched to a structure fire at 44454 120th Ave SE in Garfield township.

They say the fire was extinguished before they got there, adding that it started in the ceiling of a shop near a wood burning stove. The damage to the shop was minimal.

County EMS also responded to the scene to assist. Officials say no further information will be released at this time.

