Advertisement

The redevelopment plan to flip the old Herbergers building is moving forward

Herbergers redevelopment
Herbergers redevelopment(KVLY)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The redevelopment plan of the old Herberger’s building in West Acres mall is moving forward, with approval from the city’s Economic Development Incentives Committee Tuesday, March 22.

The proposed project is estimated to cost between $55 to $60 million.

The development now waits for the approval of a $6.5 million tax increment financing to assist the development groups on the project.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to a fire that resulted in on arrest.
UPDATE: One arrested following fire in S. Fargo
Crews rush to the Paradiso Mexican restaurant for a fire.
UPDATE: Paradiso will remain closed until further notice
Daynea Manning
Woman arrested after allegedly trying to run over man with vehicle
Investigation at Fergus Falls, MN home
UPDATE: Two arrested for allegedly starting fire at Fergus Falls house
Heather Heisler talks recovery
Detroit Lakes woman shares the story of her road to recovery from addiction

Latest News

Surveillance photos from the Dilworth Walmart.
Dilworth Police looking to identify alleged shoplifters
NDT - Daily Motivation - March 25
NDT - Daily Motivation - March 25
NDT - PRCA Rodeo - March 25
NDT - PRCA Rodeo - March 25
NDT - Oscar Predictions, Celebrity Skincare - March 25
NDT - Oscar Predictions, Celebrity Skincare - March 25
NDT - Spring Cleanup With Fargo Fire Department - March 25
NDT - Spring Cleanup With Fargo Fire Department - March 25