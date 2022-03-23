The redevelopment plan to flip the old Herbergers building is moving forward

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The redevelopment plan of the old Herberger’s building in West Acres mall is moving forward, with approval from the city’s Economic Development Incentives Committee Tuesday, March 22.

The proposed project is estimated to cost between $55 to $60 million.

The development now waits for the approval of a $6.5 million tax increment financing to assist the development groups on the project.

