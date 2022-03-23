Police say a man has been found dead in Breckenridge, MN

BRECKENRIDGE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Breckenridge Police Department says just after 7:00 Wednesday morning, they were called to the 400 block of 8th St. N. for a report of a violent incident.

Officers say during their investigation, they found a man dead inside his home, with an apparent gunshot wound. Police say they learned that there was some sort of altercation inside the home before the shooting, but that no one has been taken into custody and there is no threat to the public.

A post on the “City of Breckenridge, MN” Facebook page, signed by Police Chief Kris Karlgaard, states: Officers learned that an altercation occurred between a husband and wife at their residence. Officers found the male party, deceased inside his home, with an apparent gunshot wound. The male’s body was sent to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Names of those involved have not yet been released.

