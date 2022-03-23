UPDATE: Paradiso will open Sunday, March 27

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - General manager, Neil Clouse, had a late-night closing up shop at Paradiso and he couldn’t have predicted what he would wake up to.

“I left last night at 11 o’clock and they called me at 3 o’clock so it was a short night for me for sure but yeah, it was a lot less damage than I thought it was when they said they were ripping a hole in the roof and stuff,” said Clouse.

The restaurant caught fire and firefighters had to get access on the roof to put out the fire, with not just a hose but chainsaws too.

“We had to cut part of the roof away in order to get at the fire and with the wall construction on this building we had to cut out some, it was easier to cut it off than try to break it off,” said Battalion Chief Lee Soeth of the Fargo Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but Clouse says there is speculation from the fire marshal that it could be electrical.

“You think kitchen right away but it wasn’t it was just a small part of the lobby, so it’s good,” said Clouse.

And Paradiso will be good and running in no time, according to their general manager, despite nearly $150,000 worth of smoke and water damages to the building.

“Hopefully we can reopen tomorrow, but time will tell is how fast they can clean it up,” said Clouse.

