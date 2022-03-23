Opening statements begin in murder trial of Fargo man shot near NDSU

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Was it murder or self-defense? That’s the question attorneys are leaving in the hands of jurors to answer in the case of a deadly shooting in a north Fargo parking lot last summer.

If convicted, 40-year-old Raymond Gunn faces the rest of his life in prison for the death of 41-year-old Eric Hayes on July 24 in the parking lot of a Loaf ‘N Jug at 1201 N. University Dr.

In opening statements this morning, one of Gunn’s attorneys, Tracy Hines described what unfolded last summer to be like ‘a dog on it’s back with its legs in the air, in a submissive position to its alpha.’ She says Gunn was in a similar position when he was forced to fire his gun to protect himself from a knife-wielding Hayes.

“What this case will come down to isn’t a ‘whodunit,’ when did it happen, where did it happen or anything like that. Ray’s actions that evening were to protect himself from bodily harm under the law of self-defense,” Hines said.

Hines says it was Hayes who was the aggressor, as he chased Gunn in the parking lot between the Bison Turf and Loaf ‘N Jug which forced Gunn to trip and fall backwards. Hines says this left Gunn no choice but to shoot Hayes in an effort to avoid a deadly fate. Police later found a 5.5 inch knife on Hayes’ body, however, prosecutors say Hayes never took his knife out.

Meanwhile prosecutors argue surveillance video from the Bison Turf will show Gunn pointed his firearm at Hayes while Hayes had his hands up, before later coming back and pushing Hayes up against a car.

“Mr. Gunn holds his firearm to Mr. Hayes’ head and pistol whips him in the head,” Nicholas Samuelson, an Assistant Cass County State’s Attorney said in his opening statements.

Derek Krueger, a grad student at NDSU testified he was at the Bison Turf on the upstairs patio the night of the shooting. He says he and his friends heard what sounded like a gunshot and when they looked over the railing down into the parking lot, Krueger says they saw Hayes laying in the alley.

“I asked if he was ok. He replied, ‘No,’” Krueger said, and stated he called 911 shortly after.

Instead of running from the scene, Hines says her client dropped his gun and took out the magazine to make it inoperable and grabbed napkins to try to stop Hayes’ bleeding. Hines says Gunn also immediately identified himself when police arrived.

“Ray can be heard saying, ‘Stay with me man, don’t leave me.’” Hines said. “Ladies and gentlemen, these are not the actions of a murderer.”

The surveillance video at the center of both sides’ claims is expected to be shown in court Thursday morning.

