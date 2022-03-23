Advertisement

Man arrested in car show shooting that killed 1, wounded 26

The shooting occurred at a car show Saturday night at a community event in Dumas.
The shooting occurred at a car show Saturday night at a community event in Dumas.(Source: KATV via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUMAS, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas authorities say they’ve arrested a 22-year-old man in a shooting at a car show that killed one person and left 26 people wounded.

Arkansas State Police said Wednesday it arrested Brandon Deandra Knight, of Jacksonville. He’s charged with battery and aggravated assault.

Police say Knight was taken into custody as he was being released from a Dumas hospital Wednesday morning. He’s being held at the Dumas city jail.

The shooting occurred at a car show Saturday night at a community event in Dumas. State police on Sunday said the shooting was the result of a gunfight between two people.

More than 50 people were hurt in shootings this weekend. (CNN/METRO VIDEO SERVICES/MITCH NOVICK/VIRGINIAN-PILOT/FAMILY PHOTOS/KPRC/KTVT/WFAA/KATV/WRAL/WTKR)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to a fire that resulted in on arrest.
UPDATE: One arrested following fire in S. Fargo
Crews rush to the Paradiso Mexican restaurant for a fire.
UPDATE: Paradiso will remain closed until further notice
Daynea Manning
Woman arrested after allegedly trying to run over man with vehicle
Investigation at Fergus Falls, MN home
UPDATE: Two arrested for allegedly starting fire at Fergus Falls house
Heather Heisler talks recovery
Detroit Lakes woman shares the story of her road to recovery from addiction

Latest News

The teacher’s quick action and the other students’ reactions were all caught on camera.
Substitute teacher saves student choking during lunch
Secretary of State Antony Blinken cited attacks on the civilian population in the besieged city...
Ukraine says 300 died in theater attack; hunger grips cities
Putin, a 12-year-old Amur tiger, died Wednesday at the Minnesota Zoo.
Tiger named ‘Putin’ dies at Minnesota Zoo
The teacher’s quick action and the other students’ reactions were all caught on camera.
Substitute teacher saves student choking during lunch
FILE - A proposed ban on transgender athletes playing female school sports in Utah would affect...
Transgender sports ban veto likely to be overridden in Utah