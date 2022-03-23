Advertisement

High-risk traffic stop leads to two arrests

Sam Payne (L), Luke Gabriel (R)
Sam Payne (L), Luke Gabriel (R)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two Fargo residents with outstanding warrants were arrested Wednesday afternoon during a traffic stop.

It happened around 1:30 PM in the 4400 block of 31st Ave. S.

Fargo Police arrested 20-year-old Sam Payne on an outstanding warrant for Second Degree Assault with a Firearm issued by Clay County.

A passenger in the vehicle, 21-year-old Luke Gabriel, was arrested for a Federal Arrest Warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver.

Both men were transported to Cass County Jail.

