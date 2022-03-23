Advertisement

GALLERY: First Ukrainian pediatric cancer patients arrive at St. Jude

Caption
By Shyra Sherfield and Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 8:33 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – Four Ukrainian children and their families arrived at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Monday night on a U.S. government-operated medical transport aircraft.

According to St. Jude, the families were in Poland where they were triaged and sent to cancer centers across Europe, Canada and now Memphis.

This makes the Bluff City hospital the first to take in patients from Ukraine, WMC reports.

“Memphis is a city that has changed the world,” Mayor Jim Strickland said. “One of the things is we have been treating and curing childhood cancer for more than 60 years. As mayor of Memphis, I’m so proud.”

The patients range from 9 months to 9 years in age, according to St. Jude.

While the children will receive cancer treatment, they will also receive “therapy to address psychological, social, emotional and cultural needs.”

St. Jude said a school curriculum is also under development for the patients and their siblings.

Soon after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, St. Jude Global launched the humanitarian effort called SAFER Ukraine. It’s helped translate children’s medical records and coordinate convoys to a triage center in Poland.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews rush to the Paradiso Mexican restaurant for a fire.
UPDATE: Popular Mexican restaurant starts on fire, crews cut out roof
Bismarck Police homicide investigation.
UPDATE: Bismarck murder suspect now in custody
VNL
Truck falls through Star Lake over the weekend
Crews respond to a fire that resulted in on arrest.
UPDATE: One arrested following fire in S. Fargo
Scene of assault in Hawley, MN in April 2020.
2nd Degree Murder charge dismissed against Christopher Greywater

Latest News

Kyleen Waltman was seriously injured in a dog attack.
Owner charged after woman loses both arms in dog attack
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall responds to the question from Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse...
Alabama AG refuses to say Biden is 'duly elected'
Both Oz and Walker are Republicans who were appointed by President Joe Biden’s predecessor,...
Herschel Walker, Dr. Oz removed from Biden’s sports council
Proposed route of shared-use path in north Fargo.
City of Fargo looking for input on shared-use path in north Fargo
Sherbert "Strawberry" Maddox was found dead inside a refrigerator at her home in Providence, R.I.
Woman’s body found in refrigerator