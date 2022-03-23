Fargo substitutes are getting pay increase starting Wednesday

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Daily substitute teachers in Fargo will see a pay increase starting on Wednesday.

The school board approved the change Tuesday after shutting down a bigger proposed bump, earlier this month.

Currently, daily subs make $112 per day.

Starting Wednesday, that will increase to $130 for those without a regular teaching license.

If a sub does have one, their pay will increase to $150 per day.

The issue of increasing pay for substitutes has been an ongoing discussion for the Fargo School Board.

“You had weeks to do simple math. Your 75% increase is not a reason to vote down equitable pay it’s an excuse,” said Alexis Scott, a community member who spoke during Tuesday’s board meeting.

Teachers and community members have been challenging the board to come up with a solution as the need for subs became dire.

“I will challenge each board member for you to give up your $1,000 that you get every month for the end of the school year to help those teachers get more subs,” said Victoria Johnson, another community member. “That’s the challenge I want to see. There’s nine of you. Give up your $1,000 to show you care.”

The school board has now come up with their own solution by rolling out a new pay rate for daily subs.

“We’re just trying to take that same pot of available for us and trying to figure out the best strategy,” said FPS Superintendent Rupak Gandhi. “We really want to continue investing in our teaching force.”

On average the district had been down about 70 substitutes a day.

Due to the shortage, many teachers have been filling in.

Those teachers will now receive a rate of $150 for substituting.

“We didn’t want to forgo or forget our current staff that has been stepping up that we’ve heard about on a daily basis,” said Rupak.

The district says they have since hired 40 long-term subs, which reduces how often they have to rely on daily fill-ins

The pay scale was expected to begin on April 4th but one board member moved to begin the increase starting tomorrow.

The increase ends May 26th with the exception of the rate for teachers who are filling in, which is now permanent.

District officials say they will work through the summer to come up with a better solution for a substitute pay increase.

