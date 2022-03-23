Advertisement

Fargo Military Police Unit Receives Alert for Possible Mobilization

North Dakota National Guard send-off
North Dakota National Guard send-off(KFYR)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A North Dakota Army National Guard unit has received an alert for possible mobilization. If ordered to mobilize, the Fargo-based 191st Military Police Company would deploy to the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of operations sometime late summer 2022.

The unit is headquartered in Fargo with a detachment in Grand Forks. If mobilized, about 155 Soldiers are expected to be deployed about one year.

“Our military police Soldiers are well trained, professional, and ready to excel on this mission,” said Brig. Gen. Jon Erickson, commander of the North Dakota Army National Guard. “I continue to be appreciative of great support provided by our Families and the employers of our Guard members. Our mission success at home and abroad is heavily dependent on their unyielding support.”

This is the third overseas mobilization for 191st Military Police Company. In 2012, about 30 Soldiers served at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, for nine months and about 180 Soldiers served in Iraq from 2008 to 2009. In January 2021, about 60 Soldiers from the unit served with the 816th Military Police Company in support of the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to a fire that resulted in on arrest.
UPDATE: One arrested following fire in S. Fargo
Crews rush to the Paradiso Mexican restaurant for a fire.
UPDATE: Paradiso will remain closed until further notice
Daynea Manning
Woman arrested after allegedly trying to run over man with vehicle
Investigation at Fergus Falls, MN home
UPDATE: Two arrested for allegedly starting fire at Fergus Falls house
Heather Heisler talks recovery
Detroit Lakes woman shares the story of her road to recovery from addiction

Latest News

Surveillance photos from the Dilworth Walmart.
Dilworth Police looking to identify alleged shoplifters
NDT - Daily Motivation - March 25
NDT - Daily Motivation - March 25
NDT - PRCA Rodeo - March 25
NDT - PRCA Rodeo - March 25
NDT - Oscar Predictions, Celebrity Skincare - March 25
NDT - Oscar Predictions, Celebrity Skincare - March 25
NDT - Spring Cleanup With Fargo Fire Department - March 25
NDT - Spring Cleanup With Fargo Fire Department - March 25