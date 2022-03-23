BREAKING: Glasser Images ordered to pay nearly $1 million in damages in lawsuit

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A federal judge has ordered Glasser Images to pay nearly $1 million for damages stemming from the abrupt closure of the Bismarck-based photography business last October.

After 16 years in business, Glasser Images shuttered its doors, effectively laying off 150 employees and subcontractors and leaving customers in the lurch.

Many people sued the business and owner Jack Glasser including PayJunction, a company that provided card payment processing services to the studio.

This month, U.S. District Judge Clay Land ordered Glasser Images to pay PayJunction $977,241.

PayJunction also brought a separate claim against Glasser related to the sale of his Mandan home.

