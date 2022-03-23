Advertisement

97-year-old Texas man survives tornado in his bed when it hits home

A 97-year-old man was in this bed when a tornado hit his home.
A 97-year-old man was in this bed when a tornado hit his home.(KLTV)
By Blake Holland and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - A 97-year-old man managed to escape his bedroom following a strong EF-2 tornado early Tuesday morning.

Family members of Willis Wills said he was in his bed when the tornado hit his home in the Fairplay community of Panola County, Texas, just after midnight. The storm sent debris falling down on top of him and his bed.

Wills managed to get out of his bedroom and into his living room, where he sat on his couch until a truck driver stopped to help, according to KLTV.

A few homes in the area suffered damage in the Fairplay community. No serious injuries were reported.

A preliminary survey from the National Weather Service shows the storm was an EF-2 with estimated peak winds of 130 mph.

Copyright 2022 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to a fire that resulted in on arrest.
UPDATE: One arrested following fire in S. Fargo
Crews rush to the Paradiso Mexican restaurant for a fire.
UPDATE: Paradiso will remain closed until further notice
Daynea Manning
Woman arrested after allegedly trying to run over man with vehicle
Investigation at Fergus Falls, MN home
UPDATE: Two arrested for allegedly starting fire at Fergus Falls house
Heather Heisler talks recovery
Detroit Lakes woman shares the story of her road to recovery from addiction

Latest News

The teacher’s quick action and the other students’ reactions were all caught on camera.
Substitute teacher saves student choking during lunch
Secretary of State Antony Blinken cited attacks on the civilian population in the besieged city...
Ukraine says 300 died in theater attack; hunger grips cities
Putin, a 12-year-old Amur tiger, died Wednesday at the Minnesota Zoo.
Tiger named ‘Putin’ dies at Minnesota Zoo
The teacher’s quick action and the other students’ reactions were all caught on camera.
Substitute teacher saves student choking during lunch
FILE - A proposed ban on transgender athletes playing female school sports in Utah would affect...
Transgender sports ban veto likely to be overridden in Utah