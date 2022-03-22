Spinning your tires on the wet gravel road has consequences

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Spring weather brings a lot of things to the valley but for Cass County deputies it seems to bring trouble.

“Typically we see a spike right around this time of year when the snow first starts melting and the roads are really soft at that point,” said Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner.

Recreational driving on low maintenance roads or, “Mudding is what we’ll often call it,” Jahner said, is a huge problem for police and especially townships, who have to pay to get those roads cleaned and back to a safe condition.

“We get concerned of course because the townships that maintain those roads don’t have a lot of money to do that,” said Jahner.

Jahner says to find these drivers they start with people’s complaints and descriptions to locate the vehicle, then confirm if the driver is there for recreational purposes. And, if yes, the incident will be reported as a Class B misdemeanor then the deputies ask for the driver to pay for the damages for the townships.

“A number of our townships don’t have a lot of money to do that so certainly that’s why we’re asking for the restitution,” said Jahner.

But he also says sometimes the evidence isn’t always there, meaning incidents occur that damage rural roads but no one to be charged.

There were 3 charges reported in 2019, 7 reported in 2020, and one already this year.

