Cool & windy Wednesday, then warming back up

WEDNESDAY: Unsettled conditions may linger into Wednesday with cooler temperatures. There could still be some light snow or lingering flakes into your Wednesday morning in the far eastern part of our area, but windy conditions and clouds look to persist through Wednesday for all of us. Temperatures only warm into the 20s and 30s Wednesday with a blustery north wind.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: Quieter conditions return for Thursday with morning low temperatures in the 20s and afternoon highs warming into the 30s and 40s once again along with more sunshine, some areas south could crest 50 degrees. Expect a mix of sun and clouds to close the business week on Friday with temperatures rising from the 20s and 30s to the 40s. A few light showers are possible Friday.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: The weekend is shaping up quite nicely at this point, with partly cloudy skies expected Saturday and a mix of sun and clouds Sunday. Temperatures hover near average for this time of year, with 30s expected for highs Saturday and 40s for highs Sunday.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds kicks off the next business week, with mainly quiet conditions and temperatures warming again into the 40s for most. Some areas may see 50 degrees on Monday. A few showers are possible, mainly in the PM hours going into our Tuesday as we track our next weather system. Tuesday bears the brunt of the impacts from this system, with a chance of mixed showers to start before transitioning to snow into Wednesday morning. Light accumulations will be possible, but we will continue to watch this system closely, so stay tuned!

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy. Slight chance of early flakes, mainly far east. Low: 31. High: 37.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and mild conditions. Low: 27. High: 49.

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds. Chance of light showers. Low: 32. High: 42.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 22. High: 38.

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds. Low: 20. High: 40.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of PM showers. Low: 29. High: 44.

TUESDAY: Cloudy. Chance of mixed showers transitioning to snow. Low: 31. High: 41.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.