ND term limits petitions didn’t get enough valid signatures

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota voters won’t be deciding on term limits for the Governor or Legislators in November. Secretary of State Al Jaeger says the Term Limits Sponsoring Committee came up nearly 14,000 signatures short.

Jaeger says he has notified the Term Limits Sponsoring Committee that the petitions submitted on February 15, 2022, do not have enough valid signatures to get the question on the November ballot. The committee needed 31,164 signatures. The petitions submitted contained 46,315 signatures, however, after review by the Secretary of State’s Office and the Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation, only 17,265 were deemed to be valid.

The reasons for which individual signatures and entire petitions have been excluded include:

Several signatures of circulators were likely forged on affidavits in the presence of a notary public. Therefore, all affidavits (attached to 751 petitions that included 15,740 signatures) notarized by this notary were not counted.

Some circulators were not North Dakota qualified electors as required, and some of those individuals were not citizens of the United States.

A sampling of the 87 circulators indicated that several were offered, or paid bonuses based on the number of signatures they obtained, which is prohibited by N.D.C.C. 16.1-01-12(1)(j). Any signature obtained in violation of this statute is void and may not be counted.

Petitions included a significant number of signatures from residents of other states in violation of N.D.C.C. § 16.1-01-09(2).

On the petition, signers are required by law to print their name, affix their signature, and provide a complete address, as witnessed by the circulator. Thousands of the signatures did not meet all aspects of this requirement (e.g., incomplete addresses).

Jaeger says he is required by law to report all violations to the Attorney General and he cannot comment further due to an ongoing investigation.

Summary of Rejected Signatures

Petition not circulated in its entirety: 75

Inadequate signature: 10,614

Out-of-state address or missing both city and zip code: 610

No date: 371

Notary errors: 15,777

Address omissions: 1,654

Total number of rejected signatures: 29,101

Total number of signatures collected: 17,265

Difference between required number of signatures and accepted number of signatures: -13,899

