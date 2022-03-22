UPDATE: Man still recovering from severe hypothermia after running from troopers, hiding in slough

STUTSMAN COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is hospitalized and facing charges after leading the Highway Patrol on a chase, running on foot and hiding in a slough.

It all started around 7:20 p.m. on Monday, March 21, when a North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper tried to stop a driver for going 98 in a 75 mile per hour zone on I-94 about five miles east of Jamestown. The officer said the speeding Chevy Cruze wouldn’t stop and eventually exited north on County Road 62.

The car was heading toward Spiritwood and went into the ditch off of a gravel township road. The incident report says the Chevy Cruze became stuck in a slough. A 22-year-old man who was driving got out and ran, then was swimming and wading across the slough.

Two passengers in the vehicle, a 21-year-old woman and 20-year-old man, were detained by the officer.

Deputies from the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office and additional Highway Patrol Troopers entered the slough and found the suspect after about an hour and a half. Officers say the man was severely hypothermic by the time they found him; he had to be carried out of the slough by the officers and eventually was placed on an ATV to be driven to a waiting ambulance. According to officers on scene, it was about two hours after the suspect entered the water that he was placed into the care of EMS.

The suspect was taken to the Jamestown Regional Medical Center, then transferred to a hospital in Fargo. As of Tuesday morning, he has not been charged, but officials say charges are pending. The suspect will be named when charges are filed.

The NDHP was assisted by the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office, Jamestown Police Department, Jamestown Rural Fire Department, the Stutsman County Emergency Managers Office and the Jamestown Ambulance. A private citizens ATV was used to assist in the rescue.

