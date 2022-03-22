Man federally charged in Richland jail arson incident

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Adam Prochnow, the man accused of setting off a device at the Richland County Law Enforcement Center on March 2nd, now has a federal arson charge against him in connection to the incident.

He was originally charged with arson by local law enforcement.

Now, the United States Attorney is also charging him with “maliciously damaged and destroyed, and attempted to damage and destroy, by means of fire and explosive materials, a building...owned by Richland County, an organization receiving federal financial assistance; In violation of Title 18 United States Code, Section 844(f)(1).”

On Thursday, March 4th, police were attempting to execute a search warrant for his property in Fairmount when they say he lit his garage on fire and started putting threatening posts on Facebook.

Prochnow surrendered after day-long standoff in Fairmount, including multiple law enforcement agencies and Red River Valley SWAT. He has not yet been charged in that incident. Prochnow is being held in the Cass County Jail.

To read more, click the links below.

UPDATE: Man surrenders in Fairmount, ND SWAT situation

‘We thought that’s very unlike him’: Neighbor reacts to all-day standoff in Fairmount

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.