Leonard Country Club opening Thursday

LEONARD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A sure sign of spring-- the Leonard Country Club opens Thursday, March 24.

Co-owner Angie Pulczinski says the tee sheet is filling up fast!

They’ll be open Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until dark. The course was last open for a few days in December when the area got a small stretch of nice weather.

Pulczinski says the Leonard Country Club is always the “first to open and last to close”!

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.