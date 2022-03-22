Advertisement

Leonard Country Club opening Thursday

Leonard Golf Course Re-opening
Leonard Golf Course Re-opening
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LEONARD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A sure sign of spring-- the Leonard Country Club opens Thursday, March 24.

Co-owner Angie Pulczinski says the tee sheet is filling up fast!

They’ll be open Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until dark. The course was last open for a few days in December when the area got a small stretch of nice weather.

Pulczinski says the Leonard Country Club is always the “first to open and last to close”!

