MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - 3 St will be closed to traffic between 2 Ave S and 4 St N at approximately 8 a.m. on Wednesday, March 23 due to the rising river level. This road will remain closed until water recedes.

You can check current river levels HERE or on the “Weather” tab on the VNL News App.

