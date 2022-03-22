Fargo City Commission approves proposal in support of Ukraine

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - City commissioners voted unanimously to move forward with a resolution to dismantle contractual relationships with Russia.

The resolution was introduced by Commissioner Arlette Preston, who said, this is intended for companies the city has relationships with that are also doing business with Russia.

She also stated it would not impact other Fargo businesses that have business relationships in Russia.

