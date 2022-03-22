Advertisement

Fargo City Auditor named Interim Finance Director

Steve Sprague- Interim Finance Director
Steve Sprague- Interim Finance Director
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - City Auditor Steve Sprague has now been named the Interim Finance Director.

Kent Costin is currently in the role and will be stepping down on April 1st.

The city has begun conducting interviews with potential candidates to fill the position.

City officials say Sprague is not a candidate, but will remain in the position until a candidate has been selected.

Final interviews are expected to conclude on March 31st.

