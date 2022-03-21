Advertisement

World Down syndrome Day: Helping GiGi’s Playhouse-Fargo rebuild

Donate today to GiGi's Playhouse-Fargo
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota’s only Down syndrome achievement center is celebrating World Down syndrome Day.

March 21 is specifically selected for this day to reflect the third copy of the 21st chromosome, which causes Down syndrome.

GiGi’s Playhouse-Fargo celebrates the achievements of people with Down syndrome every day, but appreciates how this day brings extra attention to the services they offer.

The Playhouse offers literacy, math, fitness and overall life skills support to people with Down syndrome, all for free.

GiGi’s was destroyed by arson in May of 2021 and is working out of a temporary space until their new building is complete sometime in the summer of 2022.

If you would like to attend their ‘I Have a Voice’ fundraising gala on March 25, you can find tickets here. If you’d like to donate to the Playhouse to help them rebuild, you can click here.

