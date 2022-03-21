Two arrested after traffic stop turns up fentanyl

CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two people were arrested after a traffic stop in Clay County where officers found what is believed to be powdered fentanyl.

The Moorhead Police Department says 53-year-old Marcellus Beasley and 29-year-old Hannah Haaland, both of Moorhead, are facing felony drugs charges for illegal drug distribution.

Moorhead Police Drug Investigators received information that Beasley and Haaland routinely transported illegal drugs from Chicago to Moorhead. On Friday, March 18, a vehicle was stopped on I-94 in Clay County as it traveled back from the Chicago area.

During the traffic stop, the Beasley and Haaland provided the officers with small bags containing what is believed to be powdered fentanyl, with a total weight of 50 grams, and has a street value of approximately $15,000.

Police say street drugs containing fentanyl have been the primary cause of the significant increase in accidental overdoses in our metro area. Moorhead Police responded to seven overdoses this year and 63 in 2021. They say these numbers have significantly increased in recent years, and several go unreported.

Beasley and Haaland were booked into the Clay County Correctional Facility. Charges were forwarded to the Clay County Attorney’s Office for First Degree Felony Distribution of a Controlled Substance.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota State Patrol helped with this traffic stop.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.