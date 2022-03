FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Fargo says Elm Street North will be closing between 13th Ave. N and 15th Ave. N. due to rising floodwaters. Traffic will be detoured via 3rd St. N.

Elm Street will remain closed until the floodwaters recede below the roadway.

Find a complete list of road closures online at FargoStreets.com

