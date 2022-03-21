UPDATE: Man arrested after deadly hit-and-run in Mandan

MANDAN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a deadly hit-and-run in Mandan.

Mandan Police say a Bismarck Police officer saw the suspect’s vehicle driving in Bismarck. The officer tried to pull the vehicle over but the suspect did not stop. The vehicle drove off the roadway, down a hill, and into the parking lot of the Motel 6, striking the building.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Police in Mandan are looking for the suspect in a hit-and-run that left one man dead on Monday, March 21.

Police received a report of a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle at 7:25 a.m. It happened in the parking lot at the All Seasons Arena, which is in the 900 block of 9th Street NW.

The victim, a 77-year-old Mandan man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white Ford F250 pickup. Police say it is probably 2015 or newer in year. It has a black front grill guard and a large black toolbox in the box.

The vehicle has what is commonly called a “headache rack”. The pickup could have Wyoming or Montana license plates. If you see this vehicle, do not approach it. Call local law enforcement or the Mandan Police Department at 701-667-3250.

Officers are currently at the scene conducting their investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available.

