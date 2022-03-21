N. Fargo murder trial to begin Tuesday

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The trial for the man accused of killing a Fargo man last summer just minutes before the victim’s birthday is set to begin Tuesday.

40-year-old Raymond Gunn faces the rest of his life in prison if convicted in the shooting death of 41-year-old Eric Hayes. It happened outside the Loaf N’ Jug on 12th Ave. N. and University Dr. on July 24.

Fargo Police say nearby surveillance video showed Gunn approaching Hayes with a handgun, while Hayes had his hands raised in the air. Court documents say Gunn was later seen falling backwards and shot Hayes one time.

In an interview last summer, Hayes’ fiancé Kristie Janssen told VNL that she didn’t know Gunn and didn’t think Hayes did either.

Eric Hayes and his fiancé Kristie Janssen (Kristie Janssen)

“I’ve never seen him. At all. In my life. What caused it? Why did he stay and render aid after the fact?” Janssen said. “The only people who are going to really, truly know what happened are him and the shooter. And he’s gone. So, are we really going to get 100% answers on any of it? No, we’re not.”

When asked if Hayes was ever violent or known to provoke an assault, both Janssen and one of her daughters said no.

“If the guy came at him, I could see him fighting. I could see him holding his ground. But I can’t see my fiancé going at him at all,” Janssen said.

Gunn’s trial is expected to last until the end of the week.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.