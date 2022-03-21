Advertisement

N. Fargo murder trial to begin Tuesday

40-year-old Raymond Christoph Gunn was arrested for murder on July 24.
40-year-old Raymond Christoph Gunn was arrested for murder on July 24.(kvly)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The trial for the man accused of killing a Fargo man last summer just minutes before the victim’s birthday is set to begin Tuesday.

40-year-old Raymond Gunn faces the rest of his life in prison if convicted in the shooting death of 41-year-old Eric Hayes. It happened outside the Loaf N’ Jug on 12th Ave. N. and University Dr. on July 24.

Fargo Police say nearby surveillance video showed Gunn approaching Hayes with a handgun, while Hayes had his hands raised in the air. Court documents say Gunn was later seen falling backwards and shot Hayes one time.

In an interview last summer, Hayes’ fiancé Kristie Janssen told VNL that she didn’t know Gunn and didn’t think Hayes did either.

Eric Hayes and his fiancé Kristie Janssen
Eric Hayes and his fiancé Kristie Janssen(Kristie Janssen)

“I’ve never seen him. At all. In my life. What caused it? Why did he stay and render aid after the fact?” Janssen said. “The only people who are going to really, truly know what happened are him and the shooter. And he’s gone. So, are we really going to get 100% answers on any of it? No, we’re not.”

When asked if Hayes was ever violent or known to provoke an assault, both Janssen and one of her daughters said no.

“If the guy came at him, I could see him fighting. I could see him holding his ground. But I can’t see my fiancé going at him at all,” Janssen said.

Gunn’s trial is expected to last until the end of the week.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota Highway Patrol
UPDATE: Man still recovering from severe hypothermia after running from troopers, hiding in slough
University of Vermont tick expert Cheryl Frank Sullivan says it’s honestly too soon to tell and...
Ticks, already?
Hardin and Bullitt Counties
Traffic alert for drivers on Interstate 94 near West Fargo
Left: Marcellus Beasley, 53, Moorhead. Right: Hannah Haaland, 29, Moorhead
Two arrested after traffic stop turns up fentanyl
34-year-old Nichole Rice
Suspect out on bail in Anita Knutson killing had prior bail jumping charge

Latest News

Crews rush to the Paradiso Mexican restaurant for a fire.
Crews rush to popular Mexican restaurant for fire
SUBSTITUTE PAY INCREASE- MARCH 22
Fargo substitutes are getting pay increase starting Wednesday
Brad Shaffer/ Ivan Amssan Photography
Brad Shaffer withdraws from Fargo City Commission race
SUBSTITUTE PAY INCREASE- MARCH 22
SUBSTITUTE PAY INCREASE- MARCH 22
Minnesota senator touts qualifications of President Biden’s Supreme Court pick in committee...
Minnesota senator touts qualifications of President Biden’s Supreme Court pick in committee hearing