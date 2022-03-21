Advertisement

Man rescued from 15-foot-deep storm drain

The rescue took more than three hours with the help of more than 45 people.
The rescue took more than three hours with the help of more than 45 people.(Con Fire via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 9:16 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANTIOCH, Calif. (CNN) - A man was rescued after getting stuck in a storm drain 15 feet underground in the San Francisco area.

The rescue took more than three hours with the help of more than 45 people.

Firefighters, police and public works employees took part.

The man, in his mid-30s, appeared uninjured but was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

It’s not clear how the man ended up in the drain.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota Highway Patrol
UPDATE: Man still recovering from severe hypothermia after running from troopers, hiding in slough
University of Vermont tick expert Cheryl Frank Sullivan says it’s honestly too soon to tell and...
Ticks, already?
Hardin and Bullitt Counties
Traffic alert for drivers on Interstate 94 near West Fargo
Left: Marcellus Beasley, 53, Moorhead. Right: Hannah Haaland, 29, Moorhead
Two arrested after traffic stop turns up fentanyl
34-year-old Nichole Rice
Suspect out on bail in Anita Knutson killing had prior bail jumping charge

Latest News

Crews rush to the Paradiso Mexican restaurant for a fire.
Crews rush to popular Mexican restaurant for fire
A dog mauled a 7-mnth-old girl in the 3700 block of Columbia Drive in Martinez, Georgia,...
7-month-old girl killed, grandma injured in dog attack
Police say a 21-year-old woman was driving while impaired when she hit and killed two...
Woman arrested after deadly crash that killed 2 Pa. troopers
Prosecutors say the former Vanderbilt nurse's negligence led to the death of a patient, but...
Trial begins for nurse accused of reckless homicide in patient's death
Baby formula maker Abbott recalled various lots of three popular powdered infant formulas in...
FDA details problems at plant behind recalled baby formula