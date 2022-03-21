Advertisement

Machine Gun Kelly to perform at Fargodome with special guests Avril Lavigne and Willow Smith

Machine Gun Kelly
Machine Gun Kelly(Live Nation Concerts)
By Bree Bolin
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:18 AM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Machine Gun Kelly’s Mainstream Sellout Tour is making a stop in Fargo, ND at The Fargodome.

He will be accompanied by Avril Lavigne and Willow Smith.

The show is Wednesday, July 27th.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 25th at 10 a.m. local time at ticketmaster.com.

For more information click here.

