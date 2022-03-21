COVID-19 Vaccination site in Grand Forks will close

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks Public Health will be closing its COVID-19 vaccination site in the Grand Cities Mall on Friday, March 25th.

Those who are interested in getting the vaccine at this site can do it this week before the site closes. Hours of operation include Tuesday, 12:30-4:00 p.m., Wednesday 12:30-6:00 p.m., Thursday 12:30-4:00 p.m., or Friday 12:30-6:00 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome.

GFPH administered nearly 7,000 COVID-19 vaccinations in the sites 123 days of operation.

