Child airlifted to hospital following UTV crash near Nimrod

NIMROD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A child and an adult have serious injuries following a crash in rural Wadena County.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Department says on Sunday, March 20 around 5:45 p.m. they were called to the scene of the crash near Nimrod.

Two off-duty volunteer firefighters found the crash scene involving the UTV near Co. Rd. 139.

Authorities say it appears the driver, 34-year-old Shawna Holmquist of Nimrod, was driving when she lost control, fishtailed and then rolled.

Three children were in the UTV with the driver. The child in the front seat had to be airlifted to a hospital in the Twin Cities for their injuries. Holmquist was also taken to a hospital for serious injuries.

The two other children were checked out on scene and reportedly had some cuts and bruises.

The sheriff’s report says alcohol was a factor in the crash and no one was wearing helmets or seatbelts.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.