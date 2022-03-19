Sunday = First Day of Spring

SUNDAY: Areas of fog are again possible in the morning, and there may be slick spots due to freezing fog. Sunday will be yet another very mild day with temperatures in the 40s across the northern valley and 50s to even near 60 to the south and west. The March melt marches on, though more cloud cover and breezier conditions are expected ahead of our next potential weather-maker. Sunday is the first day of Spring - the Vernal Equinox!

MONDAY - Warm again with late rain in the forecast. Mostly cloudy skies develop through the afternoon with southeast wind. Temperatures still look mild in the 40s to low 50s for Monday before a chance for rain showers looks to move in from the south by Monday night and may transition to snow north and east where temperatures drop closer to or below the freezing mark. Be ready for some slippery areas by morning!

TUESDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Morning snow on Tuesday could accumulate in some areas to at least a couple of inches, particularily across Minnesota. In the cenral valley we may see areas light of wintry mix. Temperatures fall into the 20s and 30s Tuesday. Some will see snow continue with warmer locations in the south seeing rain mixing in. Slick roads and travel impacts possible.

WEDNESDAY: Unsettled conditions may linger into Wednesday with cooler temperatures. There could still be some light snow or lingering flakes into your Wednesday morning, but clouds and wind should decrease through the day! There is still a lot of uncertainty in regards to the track and timing of this system but we will keep a close eye on it for you!

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: Quieter conditions return for Thursday with morning low temperatures in the 20s and afternoon highs warming into the 30s and 40s once again along with more sunshine and breezy conditions. Expect more sunshine to close the business week on Friday with temperatures rising from the 20s to near 50 south and into the 40s north!

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SUNDAY - VERNAL EQUINOX: Morning fog then mostly cloudy and a bit breezy from the southeast. Still very mild. Low: 27. High: 53.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of P.M. rain showers changing to flakes overnight. Low: 35. High: 49.

TUESDAY: Snow in the morning. Then mostly cloudy with periods of rain/snow. Some light accumulation. Low: 32. High: 39.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of early day flakes. Low: 31. High: 37.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and mild conditions. Low: 27. High: 46.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 29. High: 48.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower. Low: 25. High: 34.

