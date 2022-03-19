Spring means lots of business for those who clean up pet business

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Spring will officially be here on Sunday, and the snow has already started melting away.

For dog owners, that means all of your pet’s business you didn’t pick up over the winter is now on full display.

If you’re overwhelmed with poo, these companies are here to help.

The Doo Doo Dudez, out of West Fargo, started business five years ago.

“Start the grind. Come on,” says Doo Doo Dude Parker Thoreson.

Today, they’re starting back up for their busy season.

“Some of my friends try to make fun of me for it. But I’m like, ‘You don’t have your own business’. It’s really fun because they’re like ‘Oh my gosh, you pick up dog poop’. But I have my own business while I do it,” says Thoreson.

They charge $1/lb. of poo.

“Helping people out because elderly people and people who don’t want to do it, especially in the spring because everything is all wet. They don’t want to get all gross. It’s easy for them to just throw away some bags rather than getting all wet and dirty,” says Doo Doo Dude Carter Rahn.

The boys say some first spring cleans can sometimes be up to 100 lbs.

It’s not just kids making a business out of pet business.

Fargo’s Dog Poo Crew says they offer pickups all-year long.

Depending on who many are working, they can do 15-to-25 yards in a day.

“People who call for one time cleanings may not have cleaned since last fall when they stopped mowing their yard and stuff like that. So, that’s quite a bit of waste buildup,” says Dog Poo Crew founder Josh Schwark.

The Doo Doo Dudes say: for them, once they got past the gross factor, it’s just been a fun way to hangout with their best friend.

“Well, if we’re going to get dirty we might as well do our job,” says says Rahn.

If the snow melts and you find your yard is out of control, both companies are still taking clients.

