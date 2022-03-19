Advertisement

Man arrested in Lamoure County after allegedly abducting SD woman

RYAN DEGROAT (MUG)
RYAN DEGROAT (MUG)(KVLY)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAMOURE COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A kidnapping suspect was arrested in LaMoure County after a woman was abducted.

Local authorities say around 10:30 p.m. they were made aware of a 41-year-old woman being taken from her mother’s home in Brown County, SD.

Law enforcement used cellphone data to help locate the vehicle Degroat was traveling in.

The vehicle was later found at a rest stop on Highway 281 near Edgeley, which is about 40 miles south of Jamestown Saturday morning.

Degroat was arrested at the scene and was taken to Stutsman County Corrections

The woman was transported to a local hospital to be treated for injuries sustained during the incident. Her condition remains unknown at this time.

