‘Hoping that people were ok’: Witnesses recall Friday’s intense crash on 45th St. S.

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Mar. 18, an intense crash happened on 45th St. S. in Fargo between a car and a motorcycle. The driver of motorcycle was rear ended and trapped underneath the car and had non-life threatening injuries.

“He fully on hit him and I saw the car go probably six feet in the air and he was under it,” said Kole Matson, who witnessed the crash in front of him. “I was just hoping that people were ok.”

The North Dakota Highway Patrol has reported that a 2011 Infinity G-37 had crashed into the motorcycle. In the report, other people had stopped by to help get the car off of the motorcyclist, but the car soon caught on fire. Austin Erickson, who also witnessed the crash, noticed that the bike belonged to his friend, but he couldn’t find him.

“I didn’t see my buddy anywhere and all of sudden people are yelling, ‘He’s under the car, he’s under the car’. And the car started on fire,” said Erickson. “Nobody knew what to do everybody is just running around and they were trying to leave him under the car. And I was like, there’s hundreds of us running around out here let’s just pick it up and get him out of there.”

The driver was able to leave the accident with non-life threatening injuries. Thanks to the quick thinking by people like Erickson and the others that stopped by, they greatly helped a man in need.

“If he didn’t have his helmet he probably wouldn’t have been here.” said Matson.

North Dakota Highway Patrol is currently investigating the crash.

As we get closer and closer to the summer months, it is a cautionary tale to those to keep other drivers and bikers in mind while driving.

“Watch out for bikers. And just make sure you’re paying attention.” said Erickson.

