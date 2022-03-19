Fiery car/motorcycle crash shuts down 45th St S in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police say a motorcyclist is in the hospital after a fiery crash in Fargo. It happened just after 10 PM Friday near the area of Dakota Pediatric Dentistry and the Holiday Gas Station on 45th Street South, temporarily shutting down the southbound portion of the road.

Valley News Live was the only crew on scene as 6 emergency vehicles responded. Sergeant Nieman with Fargo PD told our Valley News Live crew on the scene that a car hit a motorcycle, then caught on fire. He says both drivers were young, and the motorcyclist was transferred to Sanford Hospital. No word tonight on his or her condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

