Details on Saturday’s St. Patrick’s Parade in Fargo

By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The 25th Annual FM St. Patrick’s Parade presented by Jefferson Lines is Saturday, March 19 at 11 a.m. It starts at Broadway and NP Avenue moving through downtown Fargo on Broadway.

Organizers say the parade has about 50 floats and will last approximately an hour.

‘No Parking’ signs have been placed on Broadway from NP Avenue to 4th Avenue North indicating vehicles left parked on Broadway after 5 a.m., Saturday, March 19 will be towed at the owner’s expense.

The Fargo Police Department encourages those visiting Downtown Fargo tonight to park their vehicle in one of the City’s parking ramps or take a ride service to your destination. Learn more about Downtown Fargo Parking options here.

For more on the parade, check out our North Dakota Today segment here.

