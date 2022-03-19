Advertisement

2 hurt, reckless driver charged after crash

By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man has been charged for causing a crash Friday morning in Fargo. Police say just after 9 AM, they responded to a call about a reckless driver near 13th Avenue and I-29 overpass. Officers say the driver, identified as Richard Virace, sped through the intersection and crashed into two other cars. Two people in those vehicles sustained minor injuries.

They say Virace then ditched the car and tried to run away, but officers were able to find him pretty quickly. Virace has been referred for charges of aggravated reckless driving, leaving the scene of an injury accident and operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license or insurance.

