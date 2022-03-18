Wonderful Weekend Weather Ahead... Changes Next Week

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Morning dense fog will be possible for areas both weekend days, as melting snow laces the atmosphere with abundant moisture for fog formation. Watch for slick morning roads this weekend as well. Saturday brings more mild weather with morning temperatures in the 20s warming into the 40s to near 50. Sunday will be yet another very mild day with temperatures in the 40s and 50s, though more cloud cover and breezier conditions are expected ahead of our next potential weather-maker. Sunday is the first day of Spring - the Vernal Equinox!

MONDAY - Warm again with late rain in the forecast. Mostly cloudy skies develop through the afternoon with southeast wind. Temperatures still look mild in the 40s to low 50s for Monday before a chance for rain showers looks to move in from the south by Monday night and may transition to snow north and east where temperatures drop closer to or below the freezing mark. Be ready for some slippery areas by morning!

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: Morning snow on Tuesday could accumulate in some areas to at least a couple of inches, so stay up to date with the forecast as the system gets closer. Temperatures fall into the 20s and 30s Tuesday. Some will see snow continue with warmer locations in the south seeing rain mixing in. Slick roads possible. Unsettled conditions may linger into Wednesday with cooler temperatures. There could still be some light snow or lingering flakes into your Wednesday morning, but clouds and wind should decrease through the day! There is still a lot of uncertainty in regards to the track and timing of this system but we will keep a close eye on it for you!

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: Quieter conditions return for Thursday with morning low temperatures in the 20s and afternoon highs warming into the 30s and 40s once again along with more sunshine and breezy conditions. Expect more sunshine to close the business week on Friday with temperatures rising from the 20s to near 50 south and into the 40s north!

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SATURDAY: Morning fog and freezing fog again. Then, partly cloudy and mild. Low: 28. High: 45.

SUNDAY - VERNAL EQUINOX: Morning fog then mostly sunny and a bit breezy from the south. Still very mild. Low: 30. High: 50.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of P.M. rain showers changing to flakes overnight. Low: 35. High: 49.

TUESDAY: Snow in the morning. Then mostly cloudy with periods of rain/snow. Some light accumulation. Low: 32. High: 39.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of early day flakes. Low: 28. High: 37.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and mild conditions. Low: 27. High: 46.

FRIDAY: Sunny and mild. Low: 29. High: 48.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.