VW recalls over 246,000 SUVs due to unexpected braking

Kendall Heiman stands with the loner car she has driven for the past two months, Wednesday,...
Kendall Heiman stands with the loner car she has driven for the past two months, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan., while a dealership works to repair her Volkswagen 2021 Atlas Cross Sport after the car slammed on the brakes for no reason on Jan. 5. Heiman and a dozen other Cross Sport owners have filed complaints about the issues with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which has prompted a recall.(Charlie Riedel | AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
By TOM KRISHER
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
DETROIT (AP) — Volkswagen is recalling more than 246,000 SUVs in the U.S. and Canada because faulty wiring harnesses can make them brake unexpectedly, sometimes while in traffic.

The recall comes three days after The Associated Press reported that 47 people had complained to U.S. safety regulators about the problem, some reporting nearly being rear-ended by other vehicles.

The recall covers certain Atlas SUVs from 2019 through 2023, Atlas Cross Sports from 2020 through 2023.

The documents say the electrical contacts on a wiring harness can corrode, interrupting electrical connections.

The problem also can cause the side air bags to deploy late in a crash.

The company hasn’t developed a fix yet.

Owners will get letters starting May 10.

To find out if your vehicle is included in a recall, check the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s recalls website.

