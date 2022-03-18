Sioux Falls man’s death blamed on Covid vaccine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A Sioux Falls family is still coming to terms that one of their own will no longer join them for family gatherings after an unexpected death. The Keating family said they received the autopsy report back on their son Joseph and found that the COVID-19 vaccine was listed as one of the contributing factors in his death. I-team reporter Beth warden has more on this story.

On their website, The Centers for Disease Control representatives say that they are monitoring the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine more than any other immunization in history. There are some very rare but concerning side effects.

Bill and Caleen Keating describe the pain of losing their 26-year-old son. They showed us the autopsy report listing the COVID vaccine as a contributing factor.

“We’re not anti-vaxxers or pro-vaxxers. We just wanted both sides of the story told,” said Bill.

The family is still coming to terms that Joseph is gone.

“Joseph was the lover of all science. I mean was so positive of life. You never heard him light and say, Oh, I have this in my brain. You know, he was always so happy,” said Caleen.

He was also a fighter, having ongoing procedures for a large vein and aneurism in his brain since birth. Before every brain surgery, he had an echocardiogram. The Keatings say he had a healthy, strong heart.

Last October, Joseph received the news that the years of procedures had reversed the aneurysm and large vein.

“And so we just got the wonderful news that it was gone,” said Caleen.

The following month Joseph and Caleen went together to get their covid booster shots. That was on a Monday.

“Of course, we’re going to do the vaccine. We can’t wait you know,” said Caleen.

Joseph’s initial mild reaction was considered normal.

“He was just tired, you know,” said Caleen.

The retired nurse and mom monitored his vitals. The family brought meals and checked in.

“He had no shortness of breath he had no chest pain. He had no heart flutter,” said Caleen.

When Joseph wasn’t returning text messages Saturday morning, they feared something horrible had happened.

“Drove over to his apartment and we found it and passed away in his recliner,” said Caleen.

They called his doctor in New York.

“He said, ‘Well, there’s a history. I’ve been hearing seen reports of young men have in myocarditis, which was kind of new to us.’ said Bill. “I’d never even heard that word before.”

An extensive autopsy, conducted at Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls, provided details. Joseph’s sister Kaylee showed me the documents at their kitchen table.

“They listed myocarditis as the cause, with a contributing factor of the COVID Pfizer vaccine. So we were just in shock,” said Kaylee.

The National Institutes of Health continue to study the details of Joseph’s death. Clinical Investigator Stephen Hewitt provided a statement: “At this time, we have no comment. The case is currently under review.”

The family wanted to tell others.

“You know, talk to our senators and our Governor and nobody wanted to touch it,” said Bill.

The 26-year-old man wanted to donate his body to science someday.

“He wanted to be the cadaver on everybody’s table, you know, so it’s sad that he wasn’t able to do that dream because they needed to do this total Autopsy,” said Caleen. “So now he donated his heart to science.”

“Hopefully some good can be coming from it,” said Bill.

I look at Caleen wiping away the tears and add my observation. “You found a silver lining in all that pain,” I said.

“In all that pain, yes,” said Caleen.

As of this month, the CDC says over 550 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. And according to statistics on their website, Around 2000 people have developed myocarditis in relation to the COVID vaccine.

The South Dakota Department of Health Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton has released a statement regarding this story, saying:

“Myocarditis is a rare condition that causes inflammation of the heart. Myocarditis is not unique to COVID-19 or COVID-19 vaccination and can result from many infectious and non-infectious causes. CDC has indicated there is an increased risk of myocarditis as a side effect following the receipt of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine compared to the background rate of myocarditis. The risk is increased for adolescents and young adults, males, and persons receiving their second COVID-19 vaccine dose. Despite the increased occurrence, diagnoses of myocarditis are still rare for the general public or among COVID-19 vaccinated persons. As an outcome, myocarditis often requires hospitalization but is not likely to result in death.”

Sanford Health also provided a statement:

“Our condolences go out to the Keating family for the loss of their son. He played a special role as a Children’s Miracle Network Champion for many years. Due to privacy laws, Sanford Health is not able to comment on specific patient cases. Myocarditis is a known complication of COVID-19. Myocarditis can also be a very rare side effect from COVID-19 vaccination. The vaccine is still the best defense against COVID-19, specifically severe illness, hospitalization, and death. If patients have any questions related to the vaccine, we encourage them to talk with their health care provider.” – Dr. Mike Wilde, vice president, medical offer at Sanford Health in Sioux Falls

The CDC provides details about coronavirus vaccines and safety.

“Cases of myocarditis reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS)external icon have occurred:

After mRNA COVID-19 vaccination (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna), especially in male adolescents and young adults

More often after the second dose

Usually within a week of vaccination

Most patients with myocarditis or pericarditis who received care responded well to medicine and rest and felt better quickly.

Symptoms include:

Chest pain

Shortness of breath

Feelings of having a fast-beating, fluttering, or pounding heart

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.