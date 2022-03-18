Semi hauling french fries tips on I-29

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A semi hauling refrigerated french fries rolled on its side and skidded down I-29. It happened early Friday morning near Gardner, ND.

Investigators say when the semi partially entered the ditch, the driver tried to pull back onto the road; but the fully loaded trailer stayed in the ditch causing both the semi and the trailer to slide sideways and tip on its side.

The driver and passenger, both from Manitoba, suffered minor injuries. The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

