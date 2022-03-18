Advertisement

Semi hauling french fries tips on I-29

North Dakota Highway Patrol
North Dakota Highway Patrol(ND Highway Patrol)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A semi hauling refrigerated french fries rolled on its side and skidded down I-29. It happened early Friday morning near Gardner, ND.

Investigators say when the semi partially entered the ditch, the driver tried to pull back onto the road; but the fully loaded trailer stayed in the ditch causing both the semi and the trailer to slide sideways and tip on its side.

The driver and passenger, both from Manitoba, suffered minor injuries. The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Valdez, 26
UPDATE: Cause of death of missing man released
Kmart on South University Drive in Fargo
Water shooting out of roof at Fargo Kmart
Robert William Ramirez, age 2
AMBER ALERT CANCELED: Abducted Minnesota toddler reunited with mother
“They listed myocarditis as the cause, with a contributing factor of the COVID Pfizer vaccine....
COVID-19 vaccine contributes to Sioux Falls man’s death
Elton John jersey
Those able to go to the long-awaited Elton John show are excited, but those who can’t are having trouble selling tickets

Latest News

6:00PM News March 18 - Part 1
6:00PM News March 18 - Part 1
gas pump
Last year, the Valley saw hundreds of dollars in gas drive off
5:00PM Weather March 18
5:00PM Weather March 18
5:00PM News March 18- Part 1
5:00PM News March 18- Part 1
5:00PM News March 18- Part 4
5:00PM News March 18- Part 4