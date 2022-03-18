Moorhead man uses “Will Power” to encourage others to find their passion

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Despite some challenges., a Moorhead man picked up a unique hobby and is encouraging others to also find what makes them happy.

“I’m always picking new stuff up and learning new stuff,” says David Will.

He says he got his first computer in the early 80′s and has never lost interest in the cool things they can do.

“My dad was a homebuilder. My mom was an artist. I got the best of both worlds. I had an airbrush in my hand by the time I was six,” says Will.

Like his dad, Will used to be a homebuilder.

But because of health issues he couldn’t do it anymore.

“I’ve had a heart attack. I’ve had a stroke. I’ve got multiple sclerosis... I’ve been through it,” says Will.

It wasn’t going to stop him from doing what he loves though.

He got into all sorts of printing, from 3D to laser.

Will even 3D prints parts for his chair, as well as anything else he wants.

“You’ve only got so much time from when you come into this world until the time you go out. Enjoy that time. That’s everything. This is all for you,” says Will.

He’s printed designs onto leather, fabric, cups, and even a dollar bill.

“I’ve got to learn it. I’ve got to do it. I’ve got to put my hands on it and be like I can do it. So, that’s what I do,” he says.

Will says he was reading in groups from others who are interested in the same thing, and some of them were getting discouraged.

He says if he can keep going in an assisted living home, in a wheelchair, operating out of a spare room in his apartment, everyone else can too.

“I have good days, bad days, stuff like that. On my bad days, I just say to myself that I have to have the ‘Will Power’ to get your ass up and go,” he says.

Soon Will is hoping to teach others how to do what he does.

“I try to do the best I can to inspire people and help them. Hence the reason I have this on my joystick”

On his joystick, there’s a sticker that reads “INSPIRE PEOPLE”.

Will says he may soon make a business out of his hobby, and he says he’s going to name it ‘Will Power’”.

