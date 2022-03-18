Advertisement

MnDOT warns motorists of water over the road on Hwy. 200

Traffic Alert
Traffic Alert(MGN)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Drivers are being urged to use caution when driving on Highway 200 between Mahnomen and Roy Lake.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says there is water over the road in several locations. Signage has been placed in the area.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org.

