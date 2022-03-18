Advertisement

Local entrepreneur Jodi Plecity announces bid for Fargo City Commission

By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Entrepreneur and businesswoman Jodi Plecity has announced her intention to run for Fargo City Commission.

Jodi’s education experience includes graduating from Valley City High School while continuing her education in Oak Harbor, WA. A press release states Plecity built 4 successful businesses: Intense LLC, Intense Trucking LLC, Intense Collision Center Inc, and Lakemode Liquors.

Jodi is working on developing Peoples Rising Academy to bring health and happiness to those who have suffered through physical medicine, nutrition, and rehabilitation. She is also the Co-Founder of the Garden of Healing, being built by the Scheels Arena to bring a safe, community space in nature for a walk of reflection and healing. She was also nominated for the YWCAs Women of the Year.

Statement from Plecity:

“I am honored and humbled to be running to represent the citizens of Fargo. I am passionate about our city, it’s people, and the opportunities that abound here. I look forward to earning the votes needed in order to be able to serve on the Fargo City Commission.”

