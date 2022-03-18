Last year, the Valley saw hundreds of dollars in gas drive off

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Even before gas prices started to rise, many drivers in the Fargo area were set on not paying the price for their gas.

“It has been like ongoing, we have sheets and sheets of just license plates and vehicle types and everything so it’s been happening but then it just started getting more and more,” said general store manager at Don’s Car Washes Amanda Franks.

Franks says when Don’s Car Washes punched their numbers last year, their gas prices weren’t matching up with their gas sales.

“People I guess would use their card and then it wouldn’t read the card so we’re inside and we’d hit authorize because they would push the grade and then we’d authorize it and obviously we thought their card and it wouldn’t so it’s kind of a combination of,” she trailed.

She says once they realized the gas station had a problem, there were 55 drivers that filled their gas tank and took off without paying a dime just in the month of November.

“Losing a ton of money, a ton of gas, especially since we’re mostly a gas station,” she said.

The stolen gas was reported to the police but there really isn’t much that can be done about it.

“Like 50 people, what are they going to do, just go track all of these people down, they’ve got a lot of other stuff going on,” Franks said.

So the gas station took its own proactive action, switching to pre-pay gas pumps in December.

“It’s been really good, we’re getting back, back on track,” she said.

