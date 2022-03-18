Highway Patrol recognizes people for helping in emergency situations

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol held an awards ceremony on Friday, March 18, to honor a trooper and three citizens who helped during emergency situations in the Fargo area.

The following people received the North Dakota Highway Patrol Colonel’s Award for Excellence:

Trooper Bennett Strege, NDHP - Fargo

Elizabeth Romaine of Wahpeton

Andrew Revier of Fargo

Mitchell Lau, Jr. of Moorhead

Andrew Revier and Mitchell Lau were presented the Colonel’s Award for Excellence for their actions during an incident on October 11, 2021. During the evening rush hour, a man jumped out of a moving vehicle on I-29 at the 13th Avenue overpass and was hit by a vehicle. The man then ran toward the bridge railing and was trying to jump from I-29 onto 13th Avenue.

Mitchell Lau stopped his truck to block traffic, then got out of his truck and ran after the man. Lau was able to pull him from the concrete bridge railing and pin him to the ground. The man was struggling with Lau and yelling that he wanted to die.

Revier saw what was happening, stopped his vehicle, and helped Lau restrain the distressed man until emergency responders could arrive. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says both Lau and Revier acted in a selfless manner to help someone in need.

“They put themselves at risk to save the life of this male. The male involved was taken to Sanford Hospital to be treated for his injuries after the incident.”

Trooper Strege and Elizabeth Romaine were presented the Colonel’s Award for Excellence for their actions during a house fire on November 30, 2021. The fire happened south of Fargo on County Road 18, south of 124th Avenue South.

Elizabeth Romaine was driving on County Road 81 when she spotted the fire. Elizabeth had been a member of the Dwight Fire Department for a year and a half and was a Richland County Dispatcher at the time. Elizabeth called 911 to report the fire and drove into the farmstead. The home was fully engulfed in flames.

Trooper Strege was on patrol in the same area and contacted dispatch about the fire. He pulled into the farmstead, saw Romaine and could hear screaming. Strege and Romaine found the homeowner on a ladder at the back of the home removing pets from the house. They helped her save the animals and get them into nearby shelters.

The fire became too dangerous and Strege and Romaine convinced the woman she had to move away from the house. At the same time, a male homeowner was attempting to move a tractor that was on fire away from the house. He was burned by the fire and Strege told him to roll in the snow to put the fire out. Romaine helped him roll on the ground.

After the homeowner was able to extinguish the fire on his clothing, Romaine had him wait in her warm vehicle until an ambulance arrived. The Highway Patrol says both Strege and Romaine remained on scene while the fire was being fought by the Kindred and West Fargo Rural Fire Departments. The home was a total loss.

“Romaine and Strege were instrumental, at risk to themselves, in assisting this family with rescuing pets from the home and then ensuring the homeowners did not re-enter the home and become victims themselves. Both displayed selfless actions to save others,” the Highway Patrol said.

The NDHP Colonel’s Award of Excellence is awarded by the NDHP Superintendent to NDHP employees and citizens for actions that have benefited the NDHP and State of North Dakota. Individuals can be nominated by any NDHP employee for this award.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.