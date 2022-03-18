Fargo woman shares story after being scammed by country singer impersonator

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Scams can hit anyone. There are people out there on the internet trying to steal your money, information and identity. Cynthia Kile of Fargo was the target of a scam where she lost $900 to man impersonating country music star George Strait.

”I’m getting scammed,” said Kile. “When it actually happened I was denying it.”

Kile said this scam was going on for months. After initially clicking on a link on Facebook, she was asked to join a George Strait fan club. Kile thought she was talking to the real music star and was told to pay money to join the club. This would happen multiple times where the impersonator would ask Kile for more money.

”If you are a celebrity why are you asking me for money. You make more money than I’ve ever seen in my life.” said Kile.

According to Kile, these lies she was being fed started to have an impact on her when it came to her relations with others. She was draining her money despite being on a limited income. Eventually Kile sought out help after her boyfriend intervened, speaking to a pastor and a counselor.

”Hey, this happened to me and I am going to stop it.” said Kile.

The Federal Trade Commission has tips and information to help combatant scammers, which can be found by clicking here.

Four signs that it’s a scam according to the FTC:

1. Scammers pretend to be from an organization you know.

2. Scammers say there’s a problem or a prize.

3. Scammers pressure you to act immediately.

4. Scammers tell you to pay in a specific way.

The FTC also recommends blocking unwanted calls and text messages.

